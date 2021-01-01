Pegasystems acquires Brazil process mining company

Pegasystems has announced the acquisition of Everflow, a process mining software company based in Brazil.

As business complexity continues to rise, process mining has emerged as a critical tool to help organisations streamline bloated and inconsistent processes that slow employee productivity and ultimately harm the bottom line.

But two major limitations hold back process mining’s full potential: first, most process mining tools are too difficult to use and are understood only by technical business consultants; second, process mining by itself can’t fix process problems, it can only identify where those problems lie and suggest possible work arounds.

Everflow will provide Pega clients with an easy-to-use process mining solution that allows businesspeople to analyse and optimise their customer and employee-related processes. It makes it simple for users to automatically model their real-world processes based on organisational activity logs. Then the software analyses where those processes break down in the field and suggests ways to improve the approach.

For example, a retail banking head may deploy Everflow to determine if customers are abandoning the bank’s mobile app when it takes too many clicks to complete a transaction, or an insurance executive may discover if back-office bottlenecks in the application approval workflow are slowing their underwriters down.

When integrated, the solution will help Pega clients continuously monitor processes across the enterprise, identify process issues or deviations when they arise, and even fix them on the fly.

The new process mining capability is expected to be available on a limited basis in Q4 this year and with general availability early next year. It will be offered as an add-on capability to Pega Process AI – a set of Pega Platform capabilities introduced last year that uses self-optimising AI and decision management to help businesses improve their operations in realtime. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.