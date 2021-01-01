akaBot and Soroco Partner on Process Optimization

Vietnam’s leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider akaBot has signed a partnership agreement with Soroco, a global work graph platform leader. Under the partnership, akaBot and Soroco will join hands to optimize product structure and offer an automation solution integrated with Process Mining and Task Mining to businesses worldwide.

Aiming to achieve hyperautomation in the near future, akaBot continuously seeks ways to improve its technology capabilities by amplifying RPA with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, OCR and other cutting-edge tools including Soroco’s work graph platform Scout.

Built for scale, Scout combines the power of Task Mining and Process Mining to help discover the work graph, guide digital transformation across the enterprise and drive optimum business outcomes. It gives organizations a near realtime, structured, and data-driven view of how work happens on the ground and estimates benefits from applying a portfolio of change levers across automation and process improvement. With this, targeted change programs can be delivered at scale.

Soroco’s solution identifies opportunities for process transformation within enterprises, which plays an important part in the hyperautomation journey led by akaBot. The partnership will offer businesses with access to an improved process transformation solution that helps free human workers up to further develop their skills, experiment with new ideas, and benefit from a new way of working.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with akaBot. This is an excellent opportunity for us to expand into new geographies. I am excited about what we can achieve together for our clients”, said Munjal Head, Channel Partners at Soroco.

https://akabot.com/

www.soroco.com