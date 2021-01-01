Dynamic Software Solutions acquires Softlog Systems Australia

Dynamic Software Solutions (DSS) has announced its acquisition of Softlog Systems Australia, an IT specialist in the provision of Cost Management and Cost Recovery solutions.

DSS together with Softlog staff will continue to provide service and support to customers with their existing Softlog solutions, while also looking to enhance the functionality within these solutions.

In addition, Softlog’s customers will also have access to a greater range of IT solutions such as OCR, desktop PDF and reforestation products to help increase office productivity and efficiency.

“The print management, document workflow and reforestation solutions we offer are all well established in the marketplace and have a reputation for delivering feature-rich capability. They will provide Softlog customers with greater choice when it comes to meeting their IT solution needs both now, and in the future,” said Andrew Tsiorvas, General Manager, Dynamic Software Solutions.

Resellers will also benefit from the acquisition. They will, for the first time, gain access to Softlog’s portfolio of IT solutions to on-sell, and therefore, the opportunity to improve their margins.

DSS’s acquisition also allows the Australian firm to continue along its growth trajectory.

“Since inception DSS has experienced steady growth. The acquisition of Softlog Systems Australia allows us to build on this success and take our business to the next level. It also further cements our commitment to establishing the firm as a leading provider of IT solutions for the reseller and end-user markets,” said Andrew.

“By integrating the technical know-how in the two firms and Softlog’s great solutions with our cloud-based technology, we will be able to increase the breadth and depth of functionality and features available to both Softlog and DSS customers.

“What’s more, we will be able to develop new and much-needed, practical IT solutions and apps that will unlock opportunities for our resellers. Not only will their portfolio of quality solutions expand, they will also be able to achieve strong margins,” said Andrew.

https://dssolutions.net.au/