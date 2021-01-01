Nitro Software enhances document efficiency

Nitro Software has introduced a combination of new product features, enhancements and integrations across the entire Nitro Productivity Platform, including Nitro PDF Pro, Nitro Sign and Nitro Analytics.

In addition to improved user experience, key enhancements in the new release of the Nitro Productivity Platform include:

Nitro Analytics: New ROI Dashboard with an automatic ROI Calculator and actionable data to fuel document workflow decisions;

Nitro PDF Pro for Mac: Improved UI design and feature enhancements;

Nitro PDF Pro: Expanded integrations with Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP), and iManage;

Nitro Sign Premium (formerly Connective): Premium offering with advanced security, eID, and high-trust eSigning.

Nitro’s Chief Product Officer, Sam Thorpe, said: “With the latest product enhancements and expanded integrations, customers can now work from any device, including Mac and mobile, with increased efficiency, security, and visibility across the entire document lifecycle. And at a time when customers need ever higher levels of security and trust, Nitro Sign now offers a full suite of products from basic signing to the highest grade eSigning and eID.”

