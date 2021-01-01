RPA Supervisor lands $US20M to help make RPA manageable

Founded in 2018 to reduce the operational inefficiencies of robotic process automation, RPA Supervisor has raised $US20M in a new funding round. RPA has been criticized for falling short on its promises, primarily due to the under-estimated costs of managing and maintaining a robotic workforce.

RPA Supervisor adds advanced monitoring and orchestration capabilities to an enterprise's automation tools.

It is claimed to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by increasing license utilization by at least 50%and reducing manual effort and remediation by 85% across platforms such as UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere and Microsoft Power Automate.

“Enterprises come to us to reduce costs and improve overall efficiency, but they quickly realize that’s merely scratching the surface of the value and competitive advantage created when you align desired business outcomes with fully integrated automation operations. With this latest investment we can focus on evolving the platform to deliver results beyond RPA that are felt broadly across the business.” said Erik Lien, RPA Supervisor CEO and Co-Founder.

This latest investment – coming just nine months after their initial Seed round - will fuel RPA Supervisor’s expansion in the US market and accelerate its mission to propel the role of intelligent automation in achieving successful digital transformation – including the development of new platform capabilities that will elevate Microsoft Power Automate Desktop to an enterprise-grade automation solution with more sophisticated orchestration and queuing functionality built into the platform whilst providing a single interface to monitor, manage and control digital workers, employees and IA technologies across the enterprise.

"For too long, companies have had to make do with rigid RPA solutions that achieve great things for simple tasks but break down across complex, interdependent processes.” said Henry Mason, Partner at Dawn Capital.

“RPA Supervisor transforms this with its unique orchestration platform enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly across systems and departments. We're thrilled to be working with Erik and his amazing team to deliver on the promise of automation at scale."

http://www.rpasupervisor.com/