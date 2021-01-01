TCG Process content imaging mobile app released

TCG Process' latest product release, the DocSnap mobile app, addresses two key user requirements: the need to react quickly to changing process requirements and the ability to connect remote workers with controlled, centralized processes. DocSnap is available to download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

DocSnap combines the ability to enable remote workers to capture documents and data directly from a mobile device with dynamic-yet-centralized app configuration. This provides IT, business analysts and compliance teams the necessary control and flexibility to keep processes up to date and simple. Organizations can easily stay in line with corporate policies around sensitive business or personal data often contained in app-submitted images.

Combining TCG Process' process automation platform, DocProStar, with an app that provides flexible, white-labelled mobile document capture, further extends use case possibilities for its customers and partners by removing friction in collecting content.

"This app is a natural extension of our intelligent process automation solution, DocProStar. Extending our industry-leading capture capabilities even further, DocSnap includes inbuilt traceability and controls for mobile devices. This is key for the remote workplace trend organizations are experiencing worldwide," says Neil Walker, Head of Product at TCG Process.

"It was important to us and our customers to provide IT teams control beyond just use of the device camera, extending the benefits into data privacy and security with options like automated image deletion from the user device following capture. We are excited to put this app store release in the hands of our customers and partners around the world," he continues.

