Compu-Stor acquires Avantix

Compu-Stor has acquired Queensland-based imaging bureau Avantix, becoming the major shareholder. Duncan Lord will stay on as CEO and shareholder.

Avantix was established in 2001 and is on several federal and state government panels reflecting its scanning and document management solution expertise from a diverse range of media.

“This is a game-changing combination that will provide our customers with scale, access to extra capabilities, and more geographical convenience,” said Jeremy Manford, CEO of Compu-Stor

“It solidifies our position as a leading provider of records and information management solutions. Digital Transformation is rapidly growing across the world we are excited to have the Avantix team come into the Compu-Stor family.

Avantix will continue to operate as a standalone business supported by the Compu-Stor brand.

It offers access the specialist services in scanning bound books, microfilm, large format, and photographic collections.

Compu-Stor is an Australian business owned and run by the Manford family since being established in 1987 in Perth, and today has record storage and scanning facilities in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and now Avantix Brisbane.

Compu-Stor – https://compu-stor.com.au/

Avantix – https://avantix.com.au/