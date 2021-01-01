Arcserve expands SaaS Backup capabilities

Arcserve has extended its SaaS Backup offering to provide scalable data protection for Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Azure Active environments. Arcserve SaaS Backup gives organisations of all sizes and channel partners complete control of critical data by safeguarding against data loss and ensuring continuous availability with automated cloud-to-cloud backup and rapid data recovery.

When data moves to a SaaS provider's data centre, many organisations do not realise they are responsible for their data, no matter where it's located. Recent research from Arcserve found that almost half of businesses (44%) believe protecting and recovering data stored in public clouds is the cloud provider's responsibility. Therefore, they don't back it up, which exposes them to cyberattacks and data loss caused by human error, intentional deletion, and programmatic issues.

Arcserve SaaS Backup provides best-in-class SaaS backup capabilities, including:

Security by design: Immutable backups of cloud data, using a blockchain-based algorithm; data encrypted at rest and during transit; and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to ensure secure and reliable services.

Scalability to future-proof SaaS workloads: The solution can scale seamlessly across millions of users with unlimited storage capacity to comply with regional, industry, or company policies. Data is always available with four copies of the backups stored in at least two data centres within the same region, guaranteeing data resiliency across SaaS-based workloads. Data is stored in one of five data centres located in Denmark (Copenhagen), Germany (Frankfurt), the United Kingdom (London), the United States (Washington, DC), and Australia (Sydney).

Simple and easy to use: The solution allows easy deployment, with the initial setup taking less than five minutes before protecting data across critical SaaS workloads. A simple interface helps users easily navigate data and completely control the protected data.

Fast retrieval and restoration of data: Universal restore view gives a complete overview of all backup sets. A search can be performed across all historical data sets to restore data deleted years ago or in the recent past. Ultra-fast search lets users quickly locate, securely preview, and restore data. The secure preview feature makes it easy to identify the correct data that needs to be restored, eliminating multiple restore iterations.

https://www.arcserve.com/