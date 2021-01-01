Epson launches new DS-790WN document scanner

Epson has launched the DS-790WN wireless network colour document scanner with built-in USB 3.0, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

Designed for reliability and ease of use in a wide range of industries such as government, service bureaus, higher education, finance and healthcare the DS-790WN delivers high-quality scans at fast speeds so businesses can manage documents with confidence.

The newest addition to Epson's document scanner portfolio, the DS-790WN, comes equipped with network connectivity and an intuitive touchscreen panel so businesses can easily scan and share high volumes of documents PC-free.

The DS-790WN delivers high-quality scans up to 45ppm/90ipm with a peak daily duty cycle up to 7,000 sheets, one-pass duplex scanning and a high-volume 100-page ADF that accommodates business and ID cards and sheets up to 21 cm by 610 cm.

Built to support collaborative workgroups, the DS-790WN includes a 4.3" colour LCD touchscreen and built-in LAN and wireless connectivity to easily access multiple scan jobs or scan to a USB drive, e-mail, network or cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Drive without the need for a computer.

Individual user authentication via the touchscreen or an optional card reader provides to access personal usage records and custom scan settings to ensure hassle-free scanning.

With seamless compatibility with most existing document management systems, the DS-790WN features integrated TWAIN and ISIS drivers and includes OCR software to easily create searchable PDFs and customisable Office documents.

Users can also scan with mobile devices using the Epson Smart Panel app on iOS or Android.

The DS-790WN (RRP $A1,349) is available now at www.epson.com.au and through all authorised Epson resellers.

The new Epson DS-790WN wireless network colour document scanner