Newgen’s Contextual Content Services on Azure Marketplace

Newgen Software’s content services platform, OmniDocs, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, with streamlined deployment and management.

OmniDocs, which also received the Microsoft Azure IP Co-sell status, enables enterprises to manage the end-to-end content lifecycle, from capture to disposition while ensuring security and scalability.

By leveraging Newgen’s OmniDocs, Microsoft Azure customers can build a modern and boundaryless workplace with anytime-anywhere access to content.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft will empower both the organizations to accelerate the partner-to-partner selling. Combined with Azure, our solution will leverage a cloud-based infrastructure to meet the evolving business needs, integrate seamlessly with existing IT systems, and offer the best-in-class solution,” said Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP at Newgen Software.

“Furthermore, the platform will enable customers to modernize their applications and content-centric processes, and deliver transformed experiences.”

With Microsoft Azure, the platform enables a modern and boundaryless workplace with anytime-anywhere content access and document management. Furthermore, it ensures security of business-critical information and compliance with regulatory standards while driving enterprise-wide digital transformation.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com