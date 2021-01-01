airSlate extends Document Workflow and Automation Platform

airSlate has acquired online PDF editor and document signing platform, DocHub. The deal will enhance airSlate's document workflow automation platform which includes pdfFiller, airSlate, and signNow.

"The best people to grow a company or a product are the teams that are the most passionate about the problems they are solving," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder, airSlate.

"We see this dedication in DocHub and their focus on the integration into the Google Workspace Marketplace. We are happy to welcome them into the airSlate organization and to bring new ideas and innovations to PDF, eSignature, and workflow solutions."

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions.

DocHub’s PDF editing and eSignature platform helps individuals, schools, and businesses transition from paper-based processes to digital workflows.

DocHub's browser-based functionality, eSigning and editing capabilities enable users to seamlessly edit and manage PDF documents online, streamline eSignature workflows, improve team collaboration, and speed up data collection.