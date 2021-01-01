MuleSoft completes Australian Security Assessment

Salesforce has announced that MuleSoft completed the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment, providing government users with compliance with IRAP assessment guidelines to PROTECTED.

IRAP, governed and administered by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), provides a comprehensive process for independently assessing a system’s security against Australian government policies and guidelines. Developed to maximise the security of Australian government data, the program focuses on evaluating the information and communications technology infrastructure that stores, processes, and communicates data.

MuleSoft completed the IRAP assessment at the PROTECTED classification level, which allows workloads to be processed and stored on MuleSoft systems up to PROTECTED and below. Mulesoft now supplies both fully air gapped integration platforms for the highest levels of security & flexible cloud & hybrid cloud solutions at PROTECTED.

"Government agencies across the world face increasing security risks and threats. They need to ensure they are investing in trusted and secure technology that can deliver world-leading digital solutions while prioritising data security. A vast majority of citizens today are willing to share their data - our research found that people expect seamless digital experiences when interacting with the government, " said Rob Thorne, Senior Vice President, MuleSoft Asia Pacific & Japan.

“With IRAP assessment, we are adding and meeting Australian specific requirements that complement our global compliance with ISO 27001, SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS and HIPAA, making sure that government agencies know they can build a trusted partnership with Salesforce. We can now give them the confidence to embrace innovative integrated solutions and ensure their data is safe, providing significant value to all Australians and employees."