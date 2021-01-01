FormKiQ launches Enterprise Document Management software

FormKiQ has announced the launch of FormKiQ Enterprise, an open-source document management system with robust functionality, professional onboarding, and operational support to provide better scalability and customization for enterprise clients.

FormKiQ Enterprise builds off of FormKiQ’s foundational product FormKiQ Core, which delivers electronic document management system (EDMS) functionality, including document collection and storage, organization and classification, processing and transformation, and discovery, presentation, and integration.

FormKiQ Enterprise offers an enhanced solution for more complex enterprise use cases, including deploying a customizable enterprise content management system (ECMS), adding EDMS features to existing applications, ensuring safety and compliance, and providing advanced functionality for document capture, processing, indexing, and more.

FormKiQ installs directly into a client’s existing structure, giving them complete control over the product’s code and data. The system is also built on Amazon Web Services' serverless model, eliminating any server configuration or maintenance since AWS manages these features.

"We're continually surprised by how many possibilities this new model for enterprise applications is opening up,” said Regan Wolfrom, co-founder of FormKiQ. “With our Software-In-Your-Cloud model, it's never been easier to customize software and integrate with services and vendors. While we initially aimed to improve web forms, we soon realized that the true potential for industry change lies in managing documents and other information. We’re now recognizing that FormKiQ provides the building blocks for a multitude of enterprise content management requirements."

https://www.formkiq.com/