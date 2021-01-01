Low-Code/No-Code workflow automation for Teams and SharePoint

Titan Workspace has launched a Low-code/No-Code (LCNC) architecture that helps Office365 and SharePoint users to create forms and complex workflows by simplifying SharePoint and Power Automate.

“Automation of business processes is an important aspect of digital transformation and LCNC solutions play a significant role. By implementing Titan Workspace Microsoft365 customers can digitize all their internal processes instantly at fraction of a cost,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO, Titan Workspace.

“Titan Workspace offers this as Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) where in customers just pay a small amount for each business process per year without worrying about complexities of SharePoint technical resources, maintenance and change requests

“Automation of business processes using SharePoint has always been a challenge for CIOs due to extremely high development and maintenance cost. Customers are wanting to automate hundreds of their internal workflows in Office365, but cost and scalability of technical resources has been a deterrent to their digital transformation initiatives,” said Gaurav Bhutani, Vice President-Sales, Titan Workspace.

“We are now expanding our presence in North America, Middle East and SE Asia with the help of strategic resellers and distributors for offering Titan Workspace as a value-added solution to existing Office365 customers or bundling of Titan Workspace with new Office365 subscriptions,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO.

Titan Workspace offers Documents management, Intranet, Project and Task management, Workflow Automation and Guest user portals built on SharePoint and seamlessly integrated within Teams.

https://www.titanworkspace.com/