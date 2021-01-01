Micro Focus Shareholders approve acquisition by OpenText

Shareholders of Micro Focus International plc have approved the terms of the recommended all-cash offer by OpenText, with regulatory clearances the only possible remaining hurdle.

Subject to satisfaction of such conditions, the Acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2023.

"We are pleased that Micro Focus shareholders have approved the offer," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea.

"We have achieved an important milestone in our path towards completing the Acquisition. Upon closing, OpenText will be one of the world's largest software and cloud businesses.

“We look forward to welcoming Micro Focus customers, partners and employees to OpenText."