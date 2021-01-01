IBM launches ‘air-gapped’ Diamondback Tape Library

The IBM Diamondback Tape Library is a new high-density archival storage solution that is physically air-gapped to help protect against ransomware and other cyber threats in hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Diamondback is for organizations needing to securely store hundreds of petabytes of data, both traditional and "new wave" hyperscalers – global enterprises aggregating massive customer data sets. It provides long-term storage and is designed to provide significantly smaller carbon footprint compared to flash or disk storage, and with a lower total cost of ownership.

"With data breaches and ransomware attacks now a constant threat, we are seeing hyperscale enterprises increasingly turning to the data resilience provided by IBM Tape solutions," said Scott Baker, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of IBM Storage.

IBM claims Tape is approximately one-quarter the total cost of spinning disk storage and public cloud archival services, creating a significant cost advantage.

IBM Diamondback provides cost-effective archival storage for the massive capacity demand of the zettabyte era, supporting vertical markets such as big data, analytics, cloud storage services, the internet of things, healthcare, and life sciences.

These organizations typically generate enormous amounts of high-value unstructured data, much of which is stored as archives awaiting future reference, and can often benefit from an active archive implementation leveraging high capacity, low-cost tape systems.

http://www.ibm.com/products/diamondback-tape-library