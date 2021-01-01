NetDocuments acquires Worldox

NetDocuments has acquired Worldox, a global document management system (DMS) provider specialising in the legal technology sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome Worldox customers, partners, and employees to NetDocuments, and look forward to building upon the strong relationships established by the Worldox team,” stated Josh Baxter, CEO of NetDocuments.

“Going forward, our focus will be integrating Worldox customers onto our cutting-edge platform at their own pace, while delivering on our commitment to all of our customers through continual innovation on the NetDocuments platform.”

This acquisition comes following NetDocuments’ latest product launch of PatternBuilder, a document and workflow automation tool which combines a rich DMS experience with inherited security capabilities and advanced legal automation technologies.

Rebecca Sattin, Co-CEO and CIO at Worldox commented, “Industry trends among law firms and legal teams reflect a prevailing cloud-first strategy and the desire to future-proof their organizations with platforms that can deliver a wide variety of tools, seamlessly connect to other technologies, and scale with their needs.

“NetDocuments’ proven ability to support these capabilities coupled with their commitment to innovating new, customer-inspired solutions made the combining of our organizations a win-win for customers, partners, employees, and the legal industry as a whole.”