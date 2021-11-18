AvePoint hires Mike Prieto to lead ANZ

Leading data management platform AvePoint has announced the appointment of Mike Prieto as Vice President and Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand. Prieto joins the team amidst strong revenue and ARR growth across all regions.

The appointment of Prieto is part of AvePoint’s increased investment in the region and comes alongside the appointment of Max McNamara as Director of Solution Engineering. AvePoint has invested in its ANZ team in recent quarters to cater to robust customer demand for digital collaboration security and data management software.

AvePoint runs an advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimise operations and secure collaboration. It offers a full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365.

The need for stronger data management in the cloud is clear. Gartner found 66% of spending on application software will be for cloud technologies in 2025, up from 57% for 2022. It also reported 88% of company boards regard cybersecurity as a business risk rather than an IT problem.

Mike Prieto, Vice President and Managing Director of AvePoint commented: “Recent data breaches and ransomware attacks have brought data management to the forefront of business conversation in ANZ and highlighted the importance of robust and secure data management solutions and processes. With hybrid working, we’re also seeing an increased need to improve the productivity of a workforce that is primarily operating in the cloud.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining AvePoint at such a critical time for data management and look forward to working with the talented team to improve the security and productivity of organisations across ANZ.”

Mike Prieto

AvePoint's strategic focus is the continued acceleration of its channel business in the region. Earlier in the year, AvePoint announced a new partner platform, alongside a new training system and services certification. It has also heavily invested in its Elements for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) portal.

AvePoint customers in ANZ include the Reserve Bank of Australia, HostPlus and Santos among others.

https://www.avepoint.com