Kodak Alaris adds new Desktop Scanners

Kodak Alaris has added two new desktop scanners, the E1030 and E1040 offering a new Dual Illumination feature that eliminates shadows and other artifacts that often occur when scanning damaged originals. This further improves image quality and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) accuracy.

Including a three-year advanced unit replacement warranty, these new desktop scanners are designed to deliver reliable productivity gain. Perfect Page technology delivers consistent high-quality images that are better than the original.

The E1000 Series also include USB 3.2 connectivity and an 80-page automatic document feeder (ADF).

With their compact size, the Kodak E1000 Series Scanners are suitable for desktop use in small to medium-sized businesses, branch offices, reception and admin desks, and enterprises with remote workers. Capable of processing up to 40 pages per minute, the E1000 Scanners can handle a variety of paper sizes and weights, including hard cards. The optional Passport Accessory or integrated A4/Legal Size Flatbed Accessory accommodate document scanning for specialised needs and delicate documents.

The Kodak E1030 and E1040 Scanners are easy to set up and use. Office workers can start scanning right out of the box. An intuitive LED control panel makes them easy to integrate into business processes and applications, and Smart Touch technology enables customized scanning workflows with one-touch simplicity.

“In today’s era of hybrid working, digital transformation maturity is more tightly tied to business effectiveness and profitability,” said Joseph Odore, Global Portfolio Marketing Manager at Kodak Alaris.

“Successful digital transformation begins with document capture. The new E1000 Series Scanners make it easy for organizations to convert documents into digital information and deliver data to their systems for greater business efficiency and better customer and employee experiences.”

For more information, visit www.alarisworld.com.