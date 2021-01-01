DatacomIT teams up with with Preservica

Imaging bureau and solution provider DatacomIT has announce a new partnership with Preservica, to deliver the company’s digital preservation solution to Australia.

This partnership promises a seamless approach between digitisation and long-term digital preservation. So those organisations investing in digitisation will now be able to protect that investment by ensuring it is accessible, meets compliance and legal requirements, and is readable now and in the future with Preservica’s digital preservation solutions.

“We are delighted to offer Australian institutions an affordable and scalable way to preserve, curate and share their digital collections that document the vibrant history of the region,” said Mike Quinn, CEO, Preservica.

“DatacomIT customers can now confidently go from scanning to safeguarding digital content. We welcome them to our growing global user community that is choosing this holistic approach we call Active Digital Preservation.”

Available in the Cloud (SaaS) or on-premise, Preservica’s digital preservation software has been designed to tackle the unique challenges of ensuring digital information remains accessible and trustworthy over decades.

It us usued by thousands of businesses, archives, libraries, museums and government organisations around the world, including the UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC.

DatacomIT will offer consultation and implementation of Preservica’s Cloud-hosted Editions.

“DatacomIT is excited about our new partnership with Preservica,” shared Eamonn Donohoe, General Manager, DatacomIT.

“We can now offer our clients a one stop shop, from digitisation to digital preservation, and assist organisations to develop curation and preservation strategies. This partnership underpins our role as Australia’s industry leader in digitisation and digital preservation, fulfilling our mission of securing the past for the future.”

Preservica’s partnership with DatacomIT is the latest in their international momentum, having recently announced new government customers in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the UK.

To learn more about DatacomIT solutions, call 1300 887 507.