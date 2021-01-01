Accounts payable automation for D365 Business Central

US company KwikTag has introduced SimplyAP for Dynamics 365 Business Central, designed as a cloud-native AP automation solution.

SimplyAP leverages next-generation, AI-powered OCR and machine learning to streamline invoice capture, purchase order invoice and line-item matching, with automatic invoice transaction creation in Business Central.

SimplyAP addresses the primary AP challenges of invoice data entry, lack of invoice process visibility, and time-consuming integrations and implementations. Unlike traditional AP automation products that require extensive hardware, infrastructure, and setup, even with many cloud applications, SimplyAP can be set up and connected to Business Central in less than one day - from install to invoice processing.

SimplyAP for Business Central went through an early release phase with customers who were new to Business Central, as well as those that moved from Dynamics NAV and Dynamics GP. Customer feedback led to significant product enhancements and accelerated user adoption.

"SimplyAP for Business Central is the first of its kind in the cloud AP automation market that can be set up without a services engagement or lengthy implementation project," says Mike Fernandes, VP of Products for enChoice.

"SimplyAP makes it easy for finance teams to get started with AP automation in a matter of hours, instead of weeks or months, and at a price point that is affordable for companies of any size."

SimplyAP is certified and available in the Microsoft AppSource. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers are also able to start a free 14-day trial at kwiktag.com/simplyap.