AvePoint completes IRAP Protected Assessment

AvePoint Online Services (AOS) have been assessed to the security classification of PROTECTED, the highest level possible for an independent software vendor.

AvePoint’s platform and services including Cloud Backup, Cloud Governance, Policies & Insights and Cloud Records solutions were assessed against the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) official controls.

Through the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) initiated the IRAP to ensure the highest standard of cybersecurity and information security assessments for ICT systems processing or storing government information.

In 2021, AvePoint partnered with The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) to initiate its IRAP assessment process to help modernise and further automate the ATSB's record management.

This year’s assessment, conducted in partnership with Security Centric, further validates AvePoint’s expertise in helping government organisations secure their digital collaboration data while adhering to the highest standards of security and data protection. More than 230 government entities in Australia use AvePoint to migrate, manage and enhance protection of their Microsoft 365 and SharePoint data.

As Australian government agencies continue to shift to and conduct business in cloud environments with modern approaches to digital collaboration, it is important to implement the right policies and backup plans to mitigate risks and meet records management compliance and security standards, while empowering employees to utilise the tools they need to do their jobs securely. AvePoint’s data management solutions enable governance and compliance with the latest standards and regulations such as NAA, VERS and the Essential Eight Maturity Model.

Jared Seminoff, Senior Account Executive at AvePoint Australia said, “The Australian Government has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to transition its workforce operations to the cloud by leveraging cloud-based collaboration platforms such as Microsoft 365. As trusted partners of hundreds of public sector organisations in Australia, this latest assessment shows our expertise in safely and efficiently helping government agencies manage and protect their data in the evolving digital workplace.”

Sash Vasilevski, Principal at Security Centric said, "AvePoint has demonstrated good levels of compliance with most of the fundamental controls in the Information Security Manual (ISM). They have a diligent security team and in general have good internal security policies and security fundamentals which have flowed into the AOS system. We were engaged to conduct their previous and latest IRAP assessments, and the results show AvePoint's ongoing commitment to helping government agencies protect their data at the highest standards."

For more information on AvePoint Public Sector and its solutions, visit https://www.avepoint.com/au/solutions/au-public-sector.

