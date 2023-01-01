Speech drives process with SnapGPT

SnapLogic has announced the release of SnapGPT, which leverages AI to quickly integrate and automate business processes using natural language prompts.

Business users simply specify their integration requirements in natural language and SnapGPT does the rest by creating all the necessary processing flows, expressions, or scripts needed to complete the task faster and more accurately than ever before.

“SnapLogic is making huge strides by incorporating AI to better serve our customers’ application and data integration workflows,” said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. “Our launch of Iris a few years ago was an industry-first advancement that applied machine learning to enterprise integration – dramatically changing the economics of cloud, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives.

“SnapGPT is the next evolution, using AI to forever change the way integration is done and how businesses get the maximum benefits out of their enterprise automation. SnapLogic is dedicated to making it easy and intuitive for customers to remove complexities and be able to work better, faster, and smarter.”

SnapGPT will deliver a specialised LLM (Large Language Model) trained against petabytes of integration and automation metadata, accumulated from over six years of usage.

With SnapGPT, IT and business users will be able to automate and integrate data flows and build integration pipelines with ease.

For example, a “Quote to Cash” product owner could specify their business intent in natural language to automatically create an invoice in NetSuite when an opportunity is marked “Closed Won” in Salesforce.com. SnapGPT can translate the intent into a complete pipeline with suggested filters, mapping, and transformation required to complete the task.

It’s clear that generative AI will play a critical role in the future of integration, forever reshaping the technology landscape. Non-technical users will now be able to use natural language to execute complex IT tasks, thus lowering technical barriers and enabling them to work faster and more efficiently.

Going beyond no code/low code solutions to now natural language is a major advancement in the field of hyper-automation. Customers can now stitch together the apps that are specific to their business to create a custom view without the need for technical design.

