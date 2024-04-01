Nintex Plan Announced Following Workflow Retirement in Microsoft 365

Nintex has announced a transition plan for Nintex Workflow for Office 365 customers following Microsoft’s decision to retire the existing Microsoft SharePoint 2013 workflow engine in Microsoft Office 365.

Microsoft announced that SharePoint 2013 workflows will be turned off for new tenants as of 1 April 2024, and will be removed from existing tenants and fully retired as of 1 April 2026.

Nintex announced the Nintex Upgrade Program in September 2022 to provide a transition path to Nintex Automation Cloud, Nintex’s cloud-hosted workflow solution.

Holly Anderson, Nintex VP of Product Marketing, said that “while today’s news shouldn’t come as a surprise to customers, it is important for organisations to thoughtfully plan their migration.”

The Nintex Upgrade Program is designed to make the transition as simple as possible by providing migration tools, services, and dedicated support from Nintex process experts.

For more information about the program and to tailor a solution that ensures continuity for your processes, customers can visit the Nintex Upgrade Center.