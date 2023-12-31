WalkMe Discovery detects corporate Web app usage

WalkMe Discovery automatically detects all the web-based apps a company is running, who is using what software, and whether they’re using it as intended.

With large enterprises unaware of 51% of the applications deployed in their companies, it’s tough for enterprise software owners to know where to start finding efficiencies.

What’s more, the lack of visibility into the tech stack greatly contributes to the $US16M annual investment wasted on software that’s duplicative or unused.

WalkMe Discovery is claimed to take a unique approach to identifying and analyzing usage of web-based applications, shadow IT, and home-grown cloud applications.

Unlike other solutions that only provide basic login data or require deep integrations, WalkMe Discovery delivers click-by-click data, layering on organizational and employee attributes to understand usage in the context of the jobs people are trying to get done. This approach provides a more holistic view of the software stack.

“Optimizing software spend and driving efficiencies isn’t just about reducing costs, it’s about driving adoption of technology to ensure enterprises are not only paying for what they need, but also getting what they paid for,” said Dan Adika, CEO & Co-Founder, WalkMe.

“With the availability of WalkMe Discovery, WalkMe is the only provider that helps enterprises maximize the efficiency of software spend with insight into opportunities for enterprise-wide cost savings and with solutions for improving adoption, unlike point solutions that only provide one or the other.”

WalkMe Discovery is free through December 31, 2023. See further details here.