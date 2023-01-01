MinterEllison expands cyber security practice

MinterEllison Consulting, the consulting business of law firm MinterEllison, has added consultants to its national cyber security practice. This expansion comes just three months after the appointment of cyber security expert Shannon Sedgwick, who joined as lead partner of the practice.

Tulin Sevgin joins as Director in the Sydney office bringing with her over a decade of experience working with local and global organisations in financial services, energy, infrastructure, construction, and for the US government. She is a third party risk management specialist. She has a depth of knowledge about what makes organisations resilient to data breaches and supply chain attacks and delivers solutions that integrate cyber risk into risk management frameworks.

Russell Weir, a new Director in the Brisbane office brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles as Head of Cyber Security and CIO. Most recently, Weir was the first dedicated cybersecurity professional in local government at the City of Newcastle, where he established their cyber security strategy and governance framework.

Natasha Basukoski and Jamie Dunn join the Sydney practice bringing a further depth of cyber analytics to the team. Basukoski previously worked with a global consultancy firm and spent four years within financial services. Dunn brings in-depth experience in supply chain risk management after a number of years specialising in this area within a well-known cyber security technology vendor.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tulin, Russell, Natasha, and Jamie to our growing cyber security practice," said Shannon Sedgwick Partner, Head of Cyber Security MinterEllison Consulting. "They bring an added depth and dimension to our combined consulting and legal cyber security offering."

"Over the past year, there has been heightened awareness of cyber security risks among some of the country's largest companies which have suffered significant breaches. Cyber risk remains a top five priority for organisations, as confirmed by our recently published 2023 Cyber Risk report."

"Clients face challenges due to under-resourcing, under-preparedness and limited understanding of their regulatory, legal and technical requirements. They are turning to our rapidly growing team of consultants and existing highly experienced legal practitioners for a comprehensive response to cyber security encompassing strategic planning, incident response, data governance, M&A due diligence, supply chain risk management, regulatory and legal, and technical cyber security advisory."