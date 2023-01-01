Elcom updates Workplace Collaboration Platform

Elcom has announced the launch of The Elcom Digital Experience Platform V12. This release supports the needs of a busy hybrid workforce by simplifying the digital experience and offering additional enterprise tools to unlock productivity and collaboration across the workforce.

According to Gartner, remote and hybrid work will remain a cornerstone of the post pandemic future of work, with 43% of employees saying they would seek other jobs if required to work fully on site. Elcom’s new V12 platform provides organisations with more ways to establish operational efficiencies and collaboration, while retaining talent.

“The digital workplace shift that organisations are experiencing requires a new form of flexible and powerful digital experience solutions to establish modern collaboration and connectivity,” said Ryan Bloch, COO & General Manager at Elcom.

“The new features of Elcom v12 have been uniquely designed to improve how organisations stay connected, productive, and successful, regardless of where their staff are located. The launch of V12 provides cost-effective solutions that enhance engagement, save time and boost productivity, while helping turn data into actionable insights.”

This latest version of the platform builds on Elcom’s existing integration with the Microsoft 365 suite to extend to Microsoft Teams, so employees can engage directly with coworkers without navigating away from their current task. Administrators can add Team Channels on relevant sections across the Elcom site, and staff can easily send and receive Teams messages in real-time, all without leaving the Elcom site.

Elcom v12 also includes Data Insights, a new solution that turns data into real-time, dynamic, and highly configurable dashboards. Administrators can add page elements that visually display data based on site usage by logged-in users, enabling them to quickly uncover helpful insights, easily report on usage and implement improvements to site engagement.

The new capabilities of V12 include:

Microsoft Teams Integration: Enhancing Engagement Across Your Workforce

Elcom V12 introduces new Microsoft Teams Connector directly integrating into the intranet experience for faster and more accessible connectivity and staff collaboration.

Administrators can easily add Team Channels to relevant sections across the Elcom Intranet and display a user's Teams presence/status in the Corporate Directory module.

Form Templates: Streamlining Form Creation

V12 introduces the concept of form templates to streamline the process of publishing new forms.

Any form can now be saved as a template to be re-used as needed, saving time and boosting productivity.

Notifications Framework: Never Miss an Important Update

V12 introduces new a Notifications Framework to set up notifications for administrators, departments, and end-users.

Users can see their top 10 most recent notifications and a paginated listing of all notifications for workflow approval, content review, social mentions and upvotes, and content alerts.

Data Insights: Turning Data into Real-Time, Dynamic Dashboards

Elcom's new out-of-the-box feature, Data Insights, turns data into visual and highly configurable dashboards to ensure teams are maximising productivity and user engagement.

Administrators can add page elements that visually display data based on site usage by logged-in users to quickly uncover helpful insights, easily report on usage and implement improvements to site engagement.

WCAG 2.1 AA Support: Make Your Site Inclusive

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, often known as WCAG, is an internationally recognised benchmark for measuring the accessibility of websites. The objective of these guidelines is to make web content more accessible to people with disabilities.

In V12, the majority of the HTML generated by Elcom core components are now WCAG 2.1 AA compliant.

https://www.elcom.com.au/v12