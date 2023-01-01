Ground Labs has announced the general availability of Enterprise Recon 2.9.0. The latest version of this sensitive data discovery solution delivers improved data risk scoring capabilities along with security and functionality enhancements in addition to offering new personal data types and maintenance updates.

"This latest release of Enterprise Recon re-enforces our customer commitment by delivering improved risk management and platform support, new personal data types and a range of security and functionality enhancements." said Stephen Cavey, co-founder at Ground Labs.

"Our product roadmap is continually evolving, and we are committed to providing our customers with best-in-class data discovery software that fulfills their security compliance and data privacy needs."

Enterprise Recon helps organizations to discover, manage and remediate all types of business critical and sensitive data to meet their security, privacy and compliance objectives. Enterprise Recon enables compliance with a wide range of international data protection and privacy regulations including GDPR, PCI DSS, CCPA, CPRA, HIPAA, PDPA, PIPEDA and CDPA.

Key new features and benefits of Enterprise Recon 2.9.0 include the following:

Enhanced Data Risk Scoring: Enterprise Recon’s risk scoring capabilities have been enhanced to leverage custom data type patterns. This extends its capability beyond the 300+ standard personal data patterns to virtually any data type that the client wishes to now create through Ground Labs GLASS Studio. Enabling management of intellectual property, custom data for mergers and acquisitions, organization specific PII and more.

New Global Data Types: The ability to scan and remediate locations that store unsecured mailing addresses and PO Box addresses in Singapore, and Singaporean passport numbers, supporting compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and other related data privacy regulations.

IBM AIX Data Discovery Update: Support for AIX is a long-standing unique feature of Enterprise Recon. The ability to install natively on AIX and directly discover data on the local filesystem will greatly benefit IBM customers with updated AIX version support.

Early Access Features: Available for usability and performance feedback, Enterprise Recon 2.9.0 now supports improved support for Box Cloud Storage in addition to Apache Hive databases.

For more information or to get started with Enterprise Recon, companies can book a demonstration with a Ground Labs expert.

