archTIS teams with Janusnet for Data Classification and Protection

Australia’s archTIS has enhanced the capabilities of NC Protect, its Security solution for Microsoft 365, Sharepoint Server and File Shares, in a new partnership with data classification specialist Janusnet.

The integration combines Janusseal’s robust classification with NC Protect’s dynamic access and protection capabilities, creating a strong data-centric security posture for Defence and industry customers using Microsoft applications.

Greg Colla, co-founder of Janusnet, said, “The partnership between Janusnet and archTIS is a great example of the whole solution being greater than the sum of its parts. Combining the rich metadata embedded by Janusnet technology with archTIS’ exceptional Attribute-based access control (ABAC) capabilities delivers customers an outstanding solution to meet complex regulatory and security requirements for appropriately handling unstructured data.

Janusnet’s Janusseal Documents provides data classification solutions for government and industry. Janusnet’s products are used by the governments of Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

archTIS’ NC Protect solution adds dynamic fine-grain ABAC policies to control access to and apply file-level protection to Microsoft application data with security capabilities such as in-transit encryption, secure read-only access, dynamic security watermarks, CUI markings, and file obfuscation to the platform.

Access and security controls are dynamically adjusted based on realtime comparison of user context and file content to ensure users access, use and share business-critical data according to set policies.

Joint customers can now use Janusseal’s classifications and pair them with NC Protect’s dynamic access and data protection policies to safeguard sensitive data and meet compliance obligations using the new Janusseal Connector in NC Protect.

The Janusseal Connector integration is part of NC Protect’s ‘bring your own classification’ model which allows customers to use NC Protect’s classification engine or leverage existing classifications as one of the attributes used by the product’s dynamic ABAC policies.

Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President of archTIS stated, “Customers are looking for ways to add ABAC protection without sacrificing existing technology investments and classification processes.

“This new integration allows Janusseal customers to use their existing classifications with NC Protect policies to enhance sensitive data labelling capabilities with dynamic protection to meet government, defence and enterprise needs.”

https://www.janusnet.com/

https://www.archtis.com/