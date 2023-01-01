Pipefy adds AI to No Code Process Automation

Pipefy has announced the upcoming release of Pipefy AI, a technology that combines artificial intelligence with Pipefy’s no-code process management and automation platform.

Pipefy AI enhances process management efforts by delivering crucial data insights and accelerating the speed at which processes can be built. The result is better decision-making and greater operational efficiency throughout the enterprise.

Pipefy AI harnesses the power of OpenAI and GPT-4 to enhance data analysis and help teams model and optimize any type of process.

“By combining artificial intelligence with Pipefy’s process management platform, we are taking no-code to the next level and enabling users to access new data analysis and process efficiency features,” said Alessio Alionço, CEO of Pipefy.

“In a matter of seconds, Pipefy AI can help business leaders and their teams detect trends, uncover root causes, and automate their processes, easier and faster than ever before.”

With Pipefy AI, users will be able to ask any question about their current processes or data sets and receive an answer in seconds. To complement its data analysis capabilities, Pipefy AI also helps users complete a wide range of previously manual tasks.

Another core component of Pipefy AI is its ability to create custom processes based on the parameters and requirements set by the requester. Its goal is to build the most efficient version of the user’s process for them, every time.

Users simply tell the AI what kind of process or workflow they need, what kinds of data they want to collect, and any other characteristics they’d like it to have - Pipefy AI does the rest.

