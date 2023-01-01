Identify Archetypes for Data Discovery and Protection

Concentric AI, a vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), has announced archetype functionality for granularity and precision of data discovery and protection. Archetype in the context of data discovery, classification and risk remediation is a specific type of data or file that contains sensitive or confidential information, such as a contract in the legal industry, a tax form in finance services, or a workers’ compensation claim in the insurance field.

As a result, updates to Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence DSPM solution enable security teams to identify archetypes within their organizations and leverage new contextual understanding to identify sensitive data, monitor for risk, and protect data at a new level of granularity and precision that traditional methods simply can’t match.

“Today’s launch delivers an unmatched level of detail to provide organizations with a more nuanced understanding of their data, enabling more precise risk assessments and data management strategies,” said Karthik Krishnan, Founder and CEO, Concentric AI.

“This is a significant advancement beyond traditional detection methods and sets Concentric AI apart from competitors who lack this level of granularity, coverage and precision in sensitive data discovery.”

Concentric AI uniquely uses Large Language Models (LLMs) to understand the layers of information within each archetype and categorize them accordingly. This new way to perform data discovery, risk monitoring and protection that identifies the archetype of data instead of just where sensitive data exists significantly enhances organizations’ ability to precisely perform risk assessments to identify data at-risk and employ strong data security measures.

By identifying and classifying sensitive information within each archetype, Concentric AI provides organizations with a comprehensive overview of their data landscape, highlighting potential areas of risk and ensuring that appropriate data protection measures can be put in place.

It’s a significantly more accurate way to find sensitive information and identify data at-risk than the legacy methods. Today’s launch also further enables partners to best serve their customers with unique data security capabilities delivered for their clients in a world-class data security solution.

Concentric AI’s DSPM solution scans organizations’ data, detects sensitive or business critical content, identifies the most appropriate classification category, and automatically tags the data. Concentric AI uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve discovery and classification accuracy and efficiency to avoid endless regex rules and inaccurate end user labeling.

In addition, Concentric AI can monitor and autonomously identify risk to financial and other data from inappropriate permissioning, wrong entitlements, risky sharing, and unauthorized access. It can automatically remediate permissions and sharing issues or leverage other security solutions and cloud APIs to quickly and continuously protect exposed data.

Concentric AI’s Semantic Intelligence automates unstructured and structured data security using deep learning to categorize data, uncover business criticality and reduce risk. Its Risk Distance analysis technology uses the baseline security practices observed for each data category to spot security anomalies in individual files.

It compares documents of the same type to identify risk from oversharing, third-party access, wrong location, or misclassification. Organizations benefit from the expertise of content owners without intrusive classification mandates, with no rules, regex, or policy maintenance needed.

http://www.concentric.ai/product