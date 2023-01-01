EPSoft Technologies Unveils its Process Co-Pilot

EPSoft Technologies, the creators behind the Intelligent Automation Platform (EZFlow), has announced the launch of its product update EZFlow A² - The Process Co-Pilot driven by Conversational AI and Generative AI.

EZFlow, the Intelligent Automation Platform, offers a comprehensive suite of automation tools for improving business process management.

Natively developed, the Intelligent Automation Platform manages the full process automation lifecycle, from process mining to implementation through RPA development and ongoing management through orchestration.

At the heart of EZFlow A² is 'Ezi,' the Generative AI co-pilot, designed to make automation seamless and intuitive.

No longer limited by complex interfaces or coding expertise, users can now effortlessly converse with 'Ezi' as it captures and understands their unique business processes.

By leveraging the power of natural language conversations, 'Ezi' eliminates barriers to automation adoption, making it accessible to everyone in the organization.

Among the standout features of 'Ezi' is its ability to analyze, design, and generate Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions in a fraction of the time it would traditionally take.

"EZFlow A² empowers businesses to focus on what truly matters - growing their business. By automating repetitive tasks and processes, 'Ezi' liberates valuable time and resources that can now be channelled towards innovation, strategic planning, and driving business growth," said Gopal Parvathaneni, CEO of EPSoft Technologies.

https://www.epsoftinc.com/