Celigo brings GenAI to Business Process Automation

Celigo has announced the launch of Celigo AI, a suite of embedded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to bring the power of generative AI to business process automation.

The suite of embedded AI functionalities within the Celigo integration platform include:

AI Error Management – Researching and resolving errors drives up the cost of ownership for any integration platform and consumes valuable IT resources. Celigo AI Error Management categorizes errors from any API and utilizes auto-recovery policies to take action based on error category, as well as automatically resolves historical errors once it has detected the original error condition is no longer present.

This model automatically resolves 95% of 500 million integration flow errors each month, which optimizes run-time management, allows Celigo customers to collectively reclaim an average of 52,000 hours per week, and eliminates the need for experienced developers to manually manage API and data errors.

OpenAI Connector – Customers can harness the power of generative AI and reimagine their business process automations using Celigo’s prebuilt connectivity to OpenAI. This capability creates a competitive advantage for platform users by incorporating OpenAI into an integration flow, delivering a level of intelligence that encourages innovation.

For instance, end users can take data from multiple sources and push it to OpenAI to train a custom GPT bot, generate images or summarize information as a step in any flow.

AI Assistance – Celigo is accelerating time to value for developers and business technologists by embedding AI-guidance throughout to bridge knowledge gaps and provide expert help via an answerbot that has been trained using millions of successful integrations and the company’s extensive knowledge base.

This lowers the barrier to adoption because more users can build new automations with the assurance of using proven best practices.

