AvePoint Announces $US110M Investment by 65 Equity Partners

AvePoint has announced a major investment by 65 Equity Partners through its purchase of 16,666,600 AvePoint shares (representing approximately 9.0% of AvePoint’s total outstanding common stock) with a value of over $US110 million.

“We are pleased to welcome 65 Equity Partners as a substantial long-term stockholder of AvePoint,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-Founder & CEO, AvePoint.

“This investment reflects their confidence in our vision to advance the digital workplace, capture growing markets and prioritize profitable growth. The APAC region represents an enormous growth opportunity for us, and given that Singapore is an important innovation centre for AvePoint, we believe that an eventual dual listing on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will garner additional investor support in the region.”

65 Equity Partners is a global investment firm that seeks to support founders in their growth journey, with a mandate to invest in family-owned and entrepreneur-led businesses in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States across the technology, business services, consumer, industrials and healthcare sectors.

Backed by Temasek, 65 Equity Partners has $US3.3 billion in funds under management. Sixth Street, which led AvePoint’s Series C Preferred Equity investment in January 2020, remains an investor in AvePoint.

“AvePoint is a leader in digital workplace transformation, and we believe it has a strong competitive advantage in the market,” said Michael McGinn, Partner at Sixth Street Partners and Co-Head of Sixth Street Growth.

“We are proud to have been a part of AvePoint’s journey from a private company to a public one, and we look forward to the company continuing to execute against its strategic priorities.”