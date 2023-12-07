Ataccama Releases ONE AI to Automate Data Governance

Ataccama, a data management platform provider, has announced the release of ONE AI and with it, the availability of generative AI features in its Ataccama ONE platform.

Building on AI technology that has been an essential part of the Ataccama product for more than five years, the ONE AI release helps data leaders address two major challenges: automating routine, manual work so data teams can invest their time into higher value tasks, and making it easier for all types of users to access trusted data. This significantly increases the value that people across the business can derive from data governance initiatives.

ONE AI is the AI engine that powers all automation across the Ataccama ONE platform. It is built for CDOs and Heads of Data Quality, Master Data Management, and Data Governance.

Ataccama ONE AI offers organizations:

AI-driven data quality: In addition to features available prior to the release of ONE AI, including anomaly detection, record volume matching, time series analysis, freshness monitoring, and record-level outlier detection, the platform now offers automated data rule creation and assignment. This means that any user can improve their organization’s data quality by providing AI-augmented recommendations and creating actionable data quality rules via plain text conversions, without any need to code.

AI-powered data governance: The release of ONE AI brings effortless data documentation to the platform. Users can also leverage generative AI for automated data asset categorization, classification, and the creation of descriptions. Ataccama’s long-standing, AI-powered business term suggestion features remain available, reducing the burden on data stewards and business users to provide manual input.

Assisted user experience: ONE AI allows users to simply ask for what it is they want to know, saving time by reducing the need to sift through documentation.

SQL Generation: ONE AI ends the need to learn and write in SQL. Users can simply use plain language to ask for data they are looking for, and ONE AI performs the SQL translation. SQL queries can also be interpreted, and plain language descriptions are provided to users on demand.

“AI will allow organizations in our market to innovate faster and explore completely new competitive opportunities, accelerate access to business insights, and grow business,” states Martin Zahumensky, Chief Product Technology Officer of Ataccama.

https://www.ataccama.com/ai