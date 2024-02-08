Qlik Acquires Kyndi to Advance AI for Unstructured Data

Analytics developer Qlik has acquired pivotal intellectual property (patents and technology) from Kyndi, an innovator in natural language processing, search, and generative AI. This acquisition will boost its ability to help organizations interpret and process unstructured data.

Kyndi's CEO and leading AI experts will join Qlik as part of the acquisition.

Qlik says the move will help it in unlocking valuable insights from customers’ ever-growing reservoirs of unstructured data, integrating these insights seamlessly with structured data analytics.

James Fisher, Qlik Chief Strategy Officer, said, "The acquisition of Kyndi's assets represents a key step in Qlik’s AI vision, supporting our ability to deliver rich, trusted answers from complex business questions.

“It enhances our established leadership in AI, ensuring that Kyndi's innovative unstructured data processing combined with our powerful structured analytics will unlock richer and more actionable insights for our customers."

Ryan Welsh, Founder and CEO of Kyndi, said, "We have a unique opportunity to enhance how AI-powered insights create value for customers.

“Introducing our innovations into Qlik's technology will enable the merging of structured and unstructured data, thereby empowering users with deeper insights and more informed decisions across a wide range of business scenarios."

