Kyndryl Unveils Workflow Orchestration Services

Kyndryl has announced the availability of Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services, a generative AI-powered digital workplace solution designed to help organizations automate, speed, and streamline essential business processes.

It was designed to support those seeking to capitalize on no-code/low-code solutions that help improve business outcomes.

With the ability to leverage modern platforms, such as Microsoft Power Platform and other no-code/low-code technologies, customers can unleash their citizen developers with the confidence that Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services provides expertise to securely scale and digitize their business.

"The biggest impediment to improving the workplace experience for employees are legacy business processes that are complex and constrained due to components that don't integrate or work well together," said Ivan Dopplé, Kyndryl Senior Vice President, Global Digital Workplace Services Practice.

"We are helping customers overcome their workflow challenges by bringing automation and generative AI-powered digital workplaces to life with our new Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services."

Customer benefits of Kyndryl Workflow Orchestration services include:

- User-friendly interface to enhance the overall user experience, making it easier for employees to navigate and complete tasks efficiently.

- Streamlined complex processes across various departments & enabling seamless integrations.

- Realtime visibility and tracking of fully automated requests.

- Access controls, encryption and audit trails to enable information security and integrity.

- Automation requires zero manual interventions and minimizes the risk of human error.

- Scalable to accommodate increased workload demands.

- Customize applications to meet specific business needs, offering flexibility and adaptability to changing requirements.

https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/services/digital-workflow-orchestration