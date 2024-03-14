Informatica Launches Cloud Data Access Management

Informatica is launching Cloud Data Access Management (CDAM), a solution based on Informatica's 2023 acquisition of Privitar and its data access management products. Now integrated into the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), Informatica’s flagship data management platform, this AI-powered solution is a key component of data access governance, leveraging IDMC's common metadata foundation.

CDAM promises to help organizations manage, share and use their data by ensuring compliance with policies and fostering customer trust. It integrates seamlessly with IDMC to offer secure and automated AI and analytics use cases.

At the heart of CDAM's offering is the CLAIRE AI engine, which ensures automated sensitive data classifications at enterprise scale. With CDAM, data teams have universal, automated controls at their disposal to govern data access, ensuring data is not only secure and private but also readily available.

Key Features Include:

Intuitive policy authoring to simplify enterprise-wide data access management;

Leverages CLAIRE AI Engine to automate sensitive data classifications to identify personal records, personal identifiable information, financial records and more across large datasets;

Fully Integrated with Cloud Data Integration and Cloud Data Marketplace for automated contextual controls on data use and sharing; and

Streamlines policy enforcement and auditing across diverse environments to enhance security, privacy and data management;

Key Benefits Include:

Accelerate access to trusted data for analytics and AI;

Reduce the cost of compliance and reduce the risk of data misuse;

Simplify controls on data across complex, hybrid data operations; and

Automate self-service access to data from hundreds of data sources

“We've heard directly from data leaders, and 40% of them have stated data privacy, protection and compliance as their top challenges when managing their data strategy priorities. To address these needs, we are excited to launch our Cloud Data Access Management as part of a holistic data access and governance solution on IDMC,” said Jitesh S Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica.

“CDAM combines data access control with classification, discovery and cataloging tools, using metadata to automate processes. This makes operations in data-driven organizations more efficient and easier to scale, simplifying and speeding up tasks.”

