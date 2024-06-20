Cribl Data Management Productivity Copilot

Cribl, the developer of a Data Engine for IT and Security, has announced Cribl Copilot, an AI-powered engineering partner to streamline the efficiency of IT and security data management.

Cribl Copilot is fully integrated across Cribl’s portfolio of products, enabling customers to seamlessly tackle the most complex IT and security data challenges with the ability to build robust, efficient operations across Cribl Edge, Cribl Stream, Cribl Search, and Cribl Lake.

“There is a fundamental tension between the rate of data growth and the limited resources used to manage that data, leaving IT and security teams without the tools, time, or expertise to effectively configure and maintain new systems,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl.

“Cribl Copilot is your AI-powered engineering partner that’s uniquely equipped to understand the deployment models of large-scale data infrastructure beyond what any human is capable of. Copilot understands your environment and offers intelligent suggestions, generates optimal configurations in seconds, and automates routine tasks.

“We're closing the skills gap in managing data at scale, giving IT and security teams the control they need. This means they can optimize data strategies and boost productivity like never before.”

By augmenting the capabilities of existing staff with the compendium of knowledge from Cribl’s engineers, users can build efficient workflows and resolve the most challenging data problems faster without learning curve delays.

Cribl Copilot capabilities include:

Generate insights: Copilot anticipates users’ needs with auto-generated insights, dashboards, and notifications based on organizational data and system metadata.

Generate Code Functions, Pipelines, and Kusto Query Language (KQL) using natural language: Natural language reduces learning curves to minutes, enabling users to ask questions of their data and allowing Copilot to create complex observability pipeline configurations and search queries to find answers and get valuable data to any destination - fast.

Chat with Copilot to address problems: Coach engineers through the most challenging data problems by tapping the sum total of Cribl’s entire solution engineering experience in realtime.

Build AI-powered troubleshooting tools: Dedicated support guru for every engineer to build troubleshooting tools and reduce time to resolution of problems.

