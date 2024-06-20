Symantec Cybersecurity Solutions receive IRAP tick

Symantec Endpoint Security, Symantec Network Protection and Symantec DLP Cloud solutions have completed the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment.

Administered by the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), the IRAP assessment is a comprehensive evaluation process designed to ensure that technology providers meet the highest security and integrity protocols in line with the Australian government’s information security standards.

IRAP evaluated the “robustness, compliance and effectiveness” of three core Symantec security solutions and their suitability for protecting critical and sensitive information within the public sector. The assessment conclusively determined that the following Symantec solutions meet the stringent security standards required by Australian government entities:

Symantec Endpoint Security: Comprehensive protection for traditional and mobile devices across the entire attack chain. Symantec endpoint innovations include behavioural isolation, Active Directory security, and Threat Hunter technologies to protect endpoints against sophisticated threats and targeted attacks.

Symantec Network Protection: A complete Security Service Edge solution for securing all network, web, and cloud applications. Built upon a cloud-native architecture with an advanced secure web gateway and CASB controls, rich security capabilities are extended to web, public, and private cloud applications.

Symantec Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Cloud: A single control point from which security teams can configure DLP policies that secure SaaS apps, control access to web destinations, and identify shadow IT. Symantec DLP Cloud combines enterprise Data Loss Prevention and Symantec CloudSOC CASB to provide deeper visibility of user activity across thousands of cloud apps, email, and the web, including shadow IT and continuous monitoring and protection of sensitive data from a potential breach.

“Stealthy, persistent attacks targeting Australian government agencies and other critical infrastructure are both costly and extremely disruptive. With the successful IRAP assessments of Symantec Endpoint Security, Symantec Network Protection and Symantec DLP Cloud, security practitioners and other key stakeholders can be assured that the most rigorous protection standards have been met to secure their most important data and assets,” said Rob Greer, vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Security Group at parent company Broadcom.