Datadobi has announced the launch of StorageMAP 7.0, promising to provide deeper insights into unstructured data environments, facilitate informed decision-making, and enable policy driven data placement. These advancements are in direct response to the urgent need for businesses to manage the acute risk, cost, and opportunity associated with the rapidly increasing volume of unstructured data that is inundating most enterprises.

The single most significant challenge in managing unstructured data is its inherent diversity and its detailed variation. This diversity extends from the data content through the data formats, data sources, data locations, data users, data owners, data managers, and more.

The value and usage of this unstructured data varies widely; while regulatory or internal rules govern some data, some has little value, and some may be damaging or even illegal.

Taming this diversity in large scale environments is the continued mission of StorageMAP. The 7.0 updates are a significant step in its journey to solve the unstructured data challenges of IT and business leaders alike.

StorageMAP 7.0 includes two new features that help companies drive critical decision making about their unstructured data: Custom Dashboards and an Analysis Module.

Custom Dashboards enable the entire range of stakeholders to create a library of views of their unstructured data that is relevant and specific to them. They use metadata fields and StorageMAP tags to visualize, organize, and monitor the data in a single pane of glass. A Custom Dashboard has a number of key elements that can be added by the user including point in time charts, series charts, and lists among others.

Data shown on a Custom Dashboard can be categorized according to, for example, data ownership, age, last accessed time or any user defined tags such as data criticality, sensitivity, usefulness, and so on. Additionally, Custom Dashboards can be exported in MS PowerPoint® format to easily share with all stakeholders.

The Analysis Module is the place to explore and analyse trends in an enterprise’s unstructured data and can also be customized to specific user needs. An analysis can consist of multiple layers of filters and classifications that create datasets matching the criteria of interest. The resulting datasets can then be used to create charts, tabular output, and other reports. The results can be included in Custom Reporting Dashboards and used as input for actions such as migration, replication, pipelining etc. all carried out within StorageMAP.

Data Mobility Enhancement - StorageMAP 7.0 now supports WORM migrations from IBM COS and Hitachi HCP Object systems to any S3 systems supporting the S3 Object Lock API. Along with other Object and NAS platforms, customers with object-based WORM data on these platforms now have an accurate, scalable, and performant solution to migrate data while retaining legal hold status and retention dates. Supporting these two systems specifically was necessary because these storage vendors were forced to implement their own proprietary WORM API protocols prior to AWS implementing WORM functionality in the S3 API.

StorageMAP 7.0 general availability (GA) is planned for July 2024.

https://datadobi.com/