UiPath enhances Automation Platform with Autopilot and GenAI

UiPath has announced several new features in its platform which infuse GenAI deeply into the UiPath Business Automation Platform to help businesses achieve greater outcomes with AI and automation.

UiPath Autopilot for developers uses the power of GenAI and natural language processing (NLP) in UiPath Studio to create workflows, generate expressions, and help build automations. With an over 70% acceptance rate, Autopilot for developers text to workflow is making things easier for less experienced developers and speeding up scaffolding for experienced developers.

It delivers:

Text to workflow: developers can simply describe an automation idea in natural language, and Autopilot will create the initial workflow.

developers can simply describe an automation idea in natural language, and Autopilot will create the initial workflow. Text to expressions: with Autopilot, developers no longer need to remember the exact syntax and structure of expressions. They can describe what they need in natural language and allow AI to generate the correct expression.

with Autopilot, developers no longer need to remember the exact syntax and structure of expressions. They can describe what they need in natural language and allow AI to generate the correct expression. Text to code: generate code from natural language descriptions to shorten time to deployment for automation projects.

generate code from natural language descriptions to shorten time to deployment for automation projects. PDF form, text, or image to UiPath Apps: in UiPath Apps, Autopilot enables developers to quickly create a new app—either from a PDF file or from an image of a paper form.

UiPath Autopilot for testers accelerates every aspect of software testing by leveraging GenAI to refine and improve requirements, generate step-by-step tests from those requirements, and uses those tests to create coded automations. It provides:

Quality checks : Autopilot analyzes and evaluates requirements to ensure they are clear, consistent, and complete.

: Autopilot analyzes and evaluates requirements to ensure they are clear, consistent, and complete. Test design: from those requirements and supporting docs, Autopilot generates manual tests with step-by-step instructions.

from those requirements and supporting docs, Autopilot generates manual tests with step-by-step instructions. Test automation : Autopilot converts any text, such as manual tests, into automated tests in UiPath Studio with little to no effort.

: Autopilot converts any text, such as manual tests, into automated tests in UiPath Studio with little to no effort. Test insights: Autopilot provides real-time, actionable insights into the test case portfolio to offer continuous improvement.

Now in preview, UiPath plugin and integration with Copilot for Microsoft 365 enables joint customers to automate end-to-end business processes with co-workers directly within Microsoft Teams. Customers will have access to a prebuilt automation library to run automations that complete common, repetitive tasks, along with specialized automations for function- or industry-specific tasks. Users can also discover and run automations their company has developed.

New AI enhancements for IDP have also been announced, including

UiPath DocPath and CommPath : specialized large language models (LLMs) enabling out-of-the-box processing of any document or message, with increased accuracy, speed, and scale. Both LLMs are now in general availability.

: specialized large language models (LLMs) enabling out-of-the-box processing of any document or message, with increased accuracy, speed, and scale. Both LLMs are now in general availability. Active learning : reduced training effort by 80% with the introduction of active learning techniques. Now, anyone can easily train their own models with active guidance from AI; no machine learning or coding skills are required.

: reduced training effort by 80% with the introduction of active learning techniques. Now, anyone can easily train their own models with active guidance from AI; no machine learning or coding skills are required. Generative validation: use GenAI to validate Document Understanding model outputs. Generative validation offers a “second opinion” on the data extracted from documents, reducing the workload of human annotators. This reduces the time spent on human validation, decreases average handling time, and boosts automation rates by up to 200%.

https://www.uipath.com/