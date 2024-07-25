ShardSecure Enhances Protection for Unstructured Data

ShardSecure, a provider of cloud data security, privacy, and resilience software, has completed an integration with Entrust to protect unstructured data against outages, attacks, and other forms of data compromise.

The integration combines ShardSecure's approach to file-level encryption with Entrust KeyControl Compliance Manager's singular dashboard view of keys across on-prem, public cloud, and hybrid-cloud environments, including detailed information about ownership, environment, and critical systems for compliance purposes.

It joins an existing integration between ShardSecure and Entrust eShield HSM (Hardware Security Module) that offers secure key generation and management.

"Entrust's identity and security solutions support organizations in accelerating growth, protecting their assets, and building trust into every digital interaction," said Michael Loger, Entrust's Director of Product Management and Product Security.

"The new integration with ShardSecure reiterates our commitment to helping organizations face evolving security threats across a myriad of industries by creating open platforms to extend and integrate with best-in-breed solutions like ShardSecure."

ShardSecure's innovative, agentless alternative to file-level protection secures data from threats without the cost and complexity of agent-based solutions. It provides strong file encryption and offers "set and forget" management as well as low latency and fast throughput architecture with minimal to no performance impact.

By separating data owners from infrastructure admins and cloud providers, the ShardSecure platform prevents unauthorized access and ensures strong data privacy and security in a unified, multi-protocol platform.

https://shardsecure.com/ https://www.entrust.com/