ServiceNow bolsters GenAI Capabilities with Raytion buy

ServiceNow, the AI-powered business transformation platform, has announced the acquisition of Raytion, a German company specializing in information retrieval technology. The acquisition aims to significantly improve the GenAI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities on the Now Platform.

The deal aims at uniting fragmented data into a single, intelligent platform that helps customers access and share knowledge across their organizations.

Jon Sigler, Senior Vice President of Platform and AI at ServiceNow, said, "ServiceNow is accelerating work, uniting fragmented data into a single, intelligent platform that helps customers access and share knowledge across their organizations.”

He added that Raytion's technology would set ServiceNow apart by making relevant data sources searchable, ensuring that employees, customers, and agents can get the answers they need promptly.

Raytion’s GenAI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities allow for cross-enterprise data integration, pulling from the full universe of enterprise knowledge that exists in various knowledge repositories, rather than a subset.

When combined with the ServiceNow Now Assist GenAI experience, data moves beyond disparate information to now providing users with more comprehensive, relevant search results in one centralized location, helping boost self-service and case deflection.

“Enriching GenAI with the specific up-to-date information an employee has access to across all relevant data sources makes not only business processes smarter but the whole enterprise,” said Valentin Richter, founder and CEO of Raytion.

“The combination of ServiceNow’s single platform with Raytion’s secure enterprise data integration technology gives businesses a competitive advantage, allowing employees to solve problems and take informed action faster. We’re bringing together business-critical information with intelligent GenAI-powered search and reliable data retrieval, all in one place.”