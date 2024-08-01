Veritas Launches SaaS Edition of Data Insight

Veritas Technologies has announced the release of Veritas Data Insight as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. This move aims to help organizations better manage their unstructured and sensitive data, addressing growing concerns about data compliance and cyber resilience.

The new cloud-based version of Data Insight provides organizations with improved visibility into their data across multi-cloud infrastructures. It's designed to help identify and mitigate risks associated with "dark data" - information of unknown value that often comprises a significant portion of an organization's unstructured data.

According to Veritas, dark data typically makes up about 52% of the average organization's unstructured data estate. This data not only represents unnecessary storage costs but can also contain sensitive information that poses regulatory compliance and security risks.

Soniya Bopache, vice president and general manager of data compliance and governance at Veritas, said, "Most organizations have massive collections of data they know nothing about. These often contain sensitive data they're not properly managing, valuable data they're not using and ROT data they don't need.

"Veritas Data Insight in the cloud helps resolve the challenges of unstructured, dark and sensitive data without adding more complexity to an organization's technology stack "

In addition to the new deployment model, Veritas has introduced performance enhancements to Data Insight. These improvements include more efficient data indexing, faster classification, and improved coverage, all aimed at strengthening the product's core functions in data compliance, governance, and cyber resilience.

Veritas Data Insight is available as part of the company's data compliance and governance service offerings, which include Information Governance, eDiscovery, and Surveillance. It can also be combined with other Veritas products to create comprehensive solutions for cyber resilience and data protection.

https://www.veritas.com/