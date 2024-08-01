Automated Document Archiving for SharePoint Online

Melbourne’s SmiKar Software has announced the launch of Squirrel, an automated document archiving solution designed specifically for SharePoint Online.

Designed to streamline data management and reduce storage costs, Squirrel offers an innovative approach to archiving that maintains data accessibility and security, ensuring businesses can manage their documents efficiently and effectively.

Squirrel automates the archiving of SharePoint Online documents to more cost-effective Azure Blob Storage based on customizable lifecycle policies. By moving infrequently accessed documents, Squirrel helps organizations optimize their storage costs without compromising on data availability or security.

Archiving is a transparent experience for users. When a document is archived, Squirrel leaves a stub file in SharePoint with the same file name as the original, allowing users to access and rehydrate the data with just a click. This seamless integration means users can continue working as usual, without disruptions.

The solution encrypts all archived data, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected.

Squirrel also provides detailed reporting on the status of documents and files in SharePoint, offering valuable insights into data usage and storage trends. This reporting capability empowers organizations to make informed decisions about their document management strategies.

Squirrel also supports OneDrive-synced folders from SharePoint, providing a holistic solution for managing document archiving across the Microsoft ecosystem.

For organizations seeking to tailor their document management processes, Squirrel offers a comprehensive set of REST APIs. These APIs enable custom integrations, allowing businesses to extend Squirrel's functionality to meet their unique needs.

For more information, visit https://www.smikar.com/squirrel or contact sales@smikar.com.

Squirrel Archive

Squirrel Dashboard

Squirrel Transactions