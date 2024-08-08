OCR Labs Relaunches as IDVerse

OCR Labs Global, a developer of digital ID verification (IDV) solutions, has rebranded as IDVerse. The move away from OCR (Optical Character Recognition) in the company’s name reflects how the IDV landscape has changed since 2014 when OCR Labs began operating in Australia.

With the rise of Generative AI and synthetic media, fraud has evolved, and so has the company’s products.

The new name and branding combines “identity” and “universe,” “versatile” and “diverse,” and highlights the company’s commitment to a comprehensive and universal approach to identity verification. IDVerse also signals the importance of Zero Bias AI in the company’s identity verification platforms and products.

IDVerse provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary solutions – biometric verification (known as liveness technology), identity document verification, data verification, Video KYC, Age Verification and reauthentication.

“With OCR Labs we set out to develop an identity verification solution, from scratch. The birth of IDVerse means we’re now ready to go to the next level to make user verification effortless with Zero Bias AI,” said John Myers, CEO at OCR Labs.

OCR Labs was the first Australian private company to be accredited as an identity provider to operate outside of the Australian Government’s Digital Identity System under the Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF). It has also gained accreditation from the UK’s ACCS for its API for age verification services.

OCR Labs can extract information from and verify the legitimacy of any identity document in the world. That information can then be checked against local government and credit bureau databases in realtime.

Once this has taken place, IDVerse can then verify that the person presenting the document is alive and well and owns the document being presented, known as “liveness”. This is a fully automated process powered by AI, a step change from the standard procedure of using agents/call centres as the processing mechanism.

With offices in London, Silicon Valley, New York, Istanbul, and across Australia, the company and its operations will remain the same under the new identity.

https://idverse.com/newname/