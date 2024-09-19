KnowledgeLake gets real about automation with Synthetic Labor

Synthetic Labor is a term used by KnowledgeLake to describe a new AI-powered platform that merges Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Workflow Automation, RPA, and Content Management.

Designed to function as a unified, scalable AI-enabled platform, KnowledgeLake’s Synthetic Labor aims to provide an augmentation to human skills and effort.

"With Synthetic Labor, we're not just automating tasks; we're transforming entire business processes," said Russ Malz, VP of Sales for KnowledgeLake. "This innovation enables organizations to minimize human error, optimize operations, and focus more on strategic initiatives."

The company says the future of work is a hybrid model where Synthetic Labor functions as an intelligent workforce, managing repetitive, high-volume tasks that burden human employees, allowing humans to focus on creative, strategic, and impactful work.

The AI-enabled platform optimizes work distribution, automates low-value tasks, reduces operational costs, ensures consistency, and enhances human collaboration. By efficiently indexing, categorizing, and routing content, it provides immediate, secure access to vital information across all business applications, empowering organizations to make more informed decisions.

Other key technological benefits include:

Rapid Integration : Effortlessly integrates into existing IT systems, significantly reducing the time and effort needed to optimize digital labour.

: Effortlessly integrates into existing IT systems, significantly reducing the time and effort needed to optimize digital labour. Scalability : Easily expands to meet changing business needs, allowing operations to scale without the costs and risks associated with human labour.

: Easily expands to meet changing business needs, allowing operations to scale without the costs and risks associated with human labour. Workflow Optimization : KnowledgeLake’s software integrates AI directly into workflows, enabling it to learn, adapt, and evolve—making processes faster and smarter without requiring any coding.

: KnowledgeLake’s software integrates AI directly into workflows, enabling it to learn, adapt, and evolve—making processes faster and smarter without requiring any coding. Task Efficiency : Breaks down tasks and allocates them to the most suitable resources boosting productivity.

: Breaks down tasks and allocates them to the most suitable resources boosting productivity. Innovation Driver: Serves as a catalyst for streamlining work, helping businesses stay competitive and quickly adapt to customer demands.

