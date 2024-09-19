Solidatus brings Advanced Data Lineage to Purview

Solidatus, a leading data lineage provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft Purview. This collaboration, slated to launch in September 2024, aims to empower enterprises with enhanced capabilities to understand, trust, and govern their data assets in an increasingly AI-driven business environment.

The partnership will see Solidatus' advanced data lineage and visualization tools integrated with Microsoft Purview's Data Governance solution. This integration, available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, promises to offer businesses a comprehensive view of their data journey across all systems within their organization.

Key features of this integration include:

Fine-grain data lineage mapping from macro to micro levels Visual representation of data flows and quality issues Historical and predictive data views for regulatory compliance Enhanced data governance for AI readiness

Philip Dutton, co-CEO of Solidatus, said, "In an era where data underpins critical business decisions and AI initiatives, understanding the complete lifecycle of data is fundamental. Our integration with Microsoft Purview enables businesses to gain unprecedented insight into their data ecosystems."

The collaboration addresses a growing need in the business world for AI-ready data. As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent across various departments, the ability to govern and understand data flows has become a critical factor in successful AI implementation.

Solidatus' solution aims to bridge the gap between IT and business by providing a unified view of the data estate. This approach enables subject matter experts to map and enrich data within their domains while allowing for a centralized overview for governance purposes.

Solidatus provides a visual map of data’s complete journey through all systems in an organization. This extends from a high-level macro view of every system – not just a subset and not only from Azure – right into drilling deep down to a column in a table, to visually being shown errors in data quality, that need fixing.

And to be able to look back to how it was in the past, to show regulators it has been fixed, as well as forward to how it might be once new systems are put in.

Solidatus’s connectors automatically harvest fine-grain metadata, transformations, and lineage across a large ecosystem of technologies, including legacy mainframe applications. This reduces the manual work to map data estates and allows companies to truly access data flows details down to the column or data element level, with the context of how this data is actually used in the business.