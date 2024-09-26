Reltio and Purview to simplify Data Governance

Reltio has introduced Reltio Integration for Microsoft Purview, which combines Reltio’s data unification and management capabilities with Microsoft Purview Data Governance.

Reltio Integration for Microsoft Purview makes it easy to discover and consume trusted core data and 360 customer profiles in enterprise-wide business initiatives. It also enables greater visibility into and governance across the enterprise’s full range of data assets.

“The explosion in data and the number of applications enterprises maintain has created great demand for reliable data and simplified data governance. By better managing data assets and ensuring effective data discovery, lineage, quality, and compliance, enterprises can accelerate the success of their business initiatives and make better data-driven decisions,” said Venki Subramanian, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Reltio.

“By integrating with solutions like Microsoft Purview, we are making it easy and cost-effective for enterprises to transform their fragmented data into unified data while also moving to more federated data governance.”

“The integration with Reltio enables our customers to create unified, trusted data in Reltio, publish them, and associate them with Master Data Products in Purview for further curation and governance," said Karthik Ravindran, General Manager, Enterprise Data at Microsoft. "This provides customers with an integrated MDM experience in Purview with Reltio, allowing them to effectively govern their data estates.”

Features include:

Data discovery : More easily and fully manage data with simple searchability, easy organization, and at-a-glance visibility of data quality and health.

: More easily and fully manage data with simple searchability, easy organization, and at-a-glance visibility of data quality and health. Trusted core data and customer 360 : Unify, standardize, and enrich core data with Reltio Multidomain MDM and deliver trusted 360-degree customer views across the enterprise with Reltio Customer 360 Data Product.

: Unify, standardize, and enrich core data with Reltio Multidomain MDM and deliver trusted 360-degree customer views across the enterprise with Reltio Customer 360 Data Product. AI innovation: LLM-powered entity resolution, automatic anomaly detection, and genAI-powered data exploration, segmentation, and chat-based search.

Reltio is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.